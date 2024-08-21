"He has some terrific energy": Taapsee Pannu on sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi [India], August 21 : Taapsee Pannu, who has worked with Megastar Amitabh Bachchan in films like 'Badla' and 'Pink', opened up about how she enjoyed performing with him.

Speaking with ANI, Taapsee shared her experience working with Big B in the films.

She said "I have not been an ardent movie viewer while growing up. I started watching films mostly in my college days because my parents are not ardent movie lovers of sorts. I was mostly into dancing. So, I used to probably know all the songs and lyrics by heart while growing up but didn't watch many films. So, when I started watching films, Mr Bachchan was in his second phase of, where he started doing different kind of roles from what he was doing earlier as this angry young man. So, when I met him, for me, the heroes at that time when I started watching films were Hrithik, Shah Rukh, all these people were the ones which are these larger than life people for me to get like little dumbstruck with Mr Bachchan as was someone who was very like, someone who, word of God kind of, in the sense like. It wasn't an odd or dumbstruck scene. He was someone who was elder and very well-versed with this industry. You should just sit and listen to him kind. So I had that feeling, not intimidation at all."

She shared how Big B's terrific energy used to charged her up while performing.

The actor added, "In fact, I really enjoyed looking into his eyes and performing because that man has some terrific energy in him when he's in front of the camera. When you look into his eyes and perform, I used to get charged up. It is amazing."

Not only with Big B, Taapse has worked with but also Junior Bachchan in 'Manmarziyaan'.

She continued, "It somehow has trickled down in the generation and has come to Abhishek as well. And I feel similar energy when I look into their eyes and perform. There's something very beautiful that they radiate."

Taapsee is known for her powerful performances in movies such as 'Pink', 'Thappad', 'Rashmi Rocket',

'Shabaash Mithu', among others.

She made her Bollywood debut with 'Chashme Baddoor' in 2013 and gained a lot of prominence with her movies such as 'Baby' and 'Pink'.

She collaborated with big names during her filmy journey including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, among others.

Currently, she is receiving praise for her performances in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

