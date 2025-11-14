“He has the Same Energy and Passion”: Actress Parul Gulati Talks About Reuniting with Yo Yo Honey Singh After a Decade

Actress Parul Gulati and music superstar Yo Yo Honey Singh are all set to recreate their on-screen magic after a decade. The duo, who previously worked together in the 2016 Punjabi action film Zorawar, which also marked Honey Singh’s debut as an actor, have reunited to shoot a high-energy promotional song for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The upcoming comedy entertainer stars Kapil Sharma and Parul Gulati in the lead roles.

Sharing her excitement about collaborating with Honey Singh again, Parul said, “When I met Honey after so many years, it truly felt like time had stood still. We both instantly went back to those Zorawar days, the rehearsals, the laughter, the fun chaos on set. Working with him again after ten years felt nostalgic but also very refreshing. He has the same infectious energy, the same passion for music, and it’s amazing to see how much he’s evolved as an artist. Shooting this song together brought back so many memories, and I couldn’t have asked for a better reunion. It felt like coming full circle.”

The promotional track, composed and performed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, promises to be a catchy and vibrant number that blends his signature beats with Parul’s charismatic screen presence. With Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 bringing back Kapil Sharma’s beloved comic charm and Parul Gulati’s effortless flair, the reunion of Parul and Honey Singh has already sparked excitement among fans. This collaboration marks not just a musical reunion but also a celebration of how far both artists have come in their respective journeys over the last decade.