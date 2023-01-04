"He is a fighter": Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday, sent good wishes to cricketer Rishabh Pant for his speedy recovery.

During an #AskSRK session on Twitter, a user asked the 'Chak De India' actor," Please send good wishes to Rishabh pant for his speedy recovery."

To which he replied, "Inshaallah he will be well soon. He is a fighter and a very tough guy."

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1610578934554578945

The wicketkeeper-batter narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

He is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun and will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance for further treatment.

The wicketkeeper-batsmen will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation. The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period.

"Pant's further treatment will be taken care of by BCCI now. Jay Shah himself will keep a close eye on his treatment. If needed, the board will send him to the United Kingdom," the DDCA official told ANI.

DDCA director Shyam Sharma on Saturday flagged concerns over visitors flocking to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the cricketer, Rishabh Pant, who is under treatment.

"Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection. There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant," Sharma toldover the phone.

The BCCI had said: "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back."

( With inputs from ANI )

