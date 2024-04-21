He is a very proficient actor for his age”: Hetal Gada heaps praise on Yeh Meri Family S3’ co-actor Anngad Raaj

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released the third season of its beloved family drama series – TVF’s Yeh Meri Family. Set against the backdrop of 90s India, the heartwarming saga follows the life of the Awasthi family, as they navigate through the ups and downs of staying together. This season explores the universal themes of family bonding, togetherness, and sibling love, all narrated through the lens of 11-year-old Rishi. Starring Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Anngad Raaj, and Hetal Gada in pivotal roles, Yeh Meri Family S3 has captivated audiences across the country, and it continues to receive praise from critics and audiences alike.

Actress Hetal Gada, who essays the role of Ritika Awasthi, a teenage girl and the elder sister of Rishi Awasthi in the series, shared her experience of working with her co-stars. She expressed, “Working with Juhi Ma’am, Rajesh Sir, and Anngad was an incredibly rewarding experience for me. The chemistry between the characters is crucial for our show, and fortunately, we have a great off-screen rapport, which not only helped enhance our scenes but also received much appreciation from everyone. Working alongside these talented actors has been nothing short of a blessing for me.”

Heaping praise on co-star Anngad Raaj, Hetal added, “Anngad is really smart, and he knows what he is doing. He is a proficient actor for his age. While working with him, you don't realize that you're working with someone so young. Since this was our second season together, the experience was even more special for all of us. During the first season, we were still getting to know each other. But by the time we started shooting for the second season, we had already become like a family. Overall, I had a fantastic time working with the entire cast and crew of the series”.