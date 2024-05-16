"He is working selflessly for development of country": Shekhar Suman lauds PM Modi's leadership

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Actor Shekhar Suman praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being committed to the development of the country and his honest efforts for its growth.

While speaking toabout the initiatives taken by PM Modi for the development of the country, he said, "PM Modi is working selflessly for the development of the country. Be it infrastructure, economy, women empowerment, or Awas Yojana, there is development in every field with his efforts. When a person works for the country and forgets everything else, it is visible."

On the upcoming 5th phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, he said, "The people are excited and a lot of new voters have enrolled. They should go out of their living rooms and vote."

Shekhar Suman, who recently joined hands with the Bhartiya Janata party said that he has come to the party with a "clean slate" and that he has joined it to fulfil his social responsibility in helping create a Viksit Bharat.

Speaking to ANI, Shekhar Suman said, "I have joined the party with a clear mind and have come here with a clean slate. When you completely surrender you don't raise questions like what can you give me, whether I would be able to do it... When you are clear with that mindset, only then you can work dedicatedly with utter devotion and dedication."

"We all have a social responsibility, that's why I have come here. We discuss a lot about what's right and wrong but we need to join the system to bring about the change and that is why I have come up with this thought," he said.

Adding further he said, "We have to see our country become a 'Viksit Bharat', we have to see our country on a global level and we have to feel proud to be an Indian and for that, we all should contribute to it. I have come here with this thought."

Meanwhile, he is also currently seen playing the role of Zulfiqar Ahmed in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Shekhar's character Zulfiqar Ahmed, is a man of authority, whose mere presence exudes power and sophistication.

Talking about his experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he shared, "As an artist, you desire to work with a well-known director. I got a chance to work with him, but on every step, on every path, a person learns something. But when he comes with a good filmmaker, he climbs many steps. So I feel that when I started this work in Heeramandi, it was enough for me to do even one scene. Because to be seen in this environment and to do something is a big thing in itself. But there is also a connection to it. This opportunity came to me that time when I was not expecting it."

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the project is an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom.

It features a talented ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal and Taha Shah Badussha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor