"He made me believe in my character Yamunabai": Ankita Lokhande on working with Randeep Hooda in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 : Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to portray Yamunabai in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', got candid about her role and how actor-director Randeep Hooda helped her to exhibit character's beauty on the screen.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is set to hit Cinemas worldwide a day before Martyr's Day as a fitting homage to all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.

Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the role of Savarkar. The film promises to be more than just a biopic; it's an epic and daring retelling of India's armed revolution for independence.

Talking about her role and working experience with Randeep Hooda, Ankita said, "Randeep helped me throughout the film to make me believe in Yamunabai. As an actor, of course, he is brilliant. But as a director, he has a strong vision. He was really into each and every character of the film. He really helped me to know more about Yamunabai. Because he is a good actor, he can tell you what is right and wrong. He helped me in knowing very small details about the character. There are a lot of scenes where we have shown very nice chemistry between Veer Savarkar and Yamunabai. The chemistry between them is very unique. In this film, I do not have many dialogues. Randeep wanted to capture my expressions through my eyes than words, which I think is the beauty of my character."

The trailer of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, was unveiled Monday.

The trailer begins with Randeep Hooda as Veer Savarkar walking in the Kaala Paani prison, setting the tone with an impactful voiceover, "Hum sabne padha hai ki BHARAT ko aazadi ahinsa se mili hai lekin yeh voh kahaani nahi hai" (We have all read that India attained freedom through non-violence, but this is not that story).

The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the fight for India's independence.

The trailer also showcases the historic moment when the two influential leaders, Mahatma Gandhi, and Veer Savarkar, met, highlighting the difference in their ideologies and approaches towards India's independence struggle. The trailer unravels the film's focus on the Indian armed revolution along with glimpses of its leaders and martyrs such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Madanlal Dhingra, Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose while teasing with the politics of that period making the film most anticipated with the revelations it has in store with respect to modern Indian history, which the film promises to rewrite.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar. Co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, Panchali Chakraborty.

Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial is slated to release on 22nd March 2024 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi.

