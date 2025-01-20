"He was not late": Akshay Kumar on leaving 'Bigg Boss 18' set without shooting with Salman Khan

New Delhi [India], January 20 : Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently left the 'Bigg Boss 18' set without shooting with Salman Khan. Since the news surfaced, fans have been keen to know the reason, now, Akshay has spoken about it and cleared the air saying that "he (Salman Khan) was not late".

While speaking to the media, Akshay shared, "He was not late, I reached there, and he came a little bit because he had some of his personal work. Then we spoke about it and he told me that he was about 35-40 minutes late but then I had to go somewhere..so we spoke about it and I left and Veer (Pahariya) was there."

Akshay was supposed to come to the 'Bigg Boss 18' grand finale to promote his upcoming film 'Sky Force'. However, he left the set without shooting with Salman.

Earlier, on the grand finale episode of the show, Salman Khan revealed that Akshay Kumar was on set to promote his forthcoming film but had to leave as he (Salman Khan) was late and Akshay had to attend a function. "Akki (Akshay Kumar) is also in the film, I got a little late and he had to leave for another function so he left."

Talking about 'Sky Force', the film is set for release on January 24, 2025, just before Republic Day. It stars Akshay Kumar as an Air Force officer, who is on a revenge mission following the death of fellow soldiers. The high-stakes thriller is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur.

Akshay is joined by debutant Veer Pahariya, who plays another IAF officer, and Sara Ali Khan, who portrays Veer's wife. The film will also feature Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role.

Akshay was in the capital to promote his film 'Sky Force'. He interacted with the media and talked about his much-awaited project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor