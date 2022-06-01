"He was part of my career": Akshay Kumar mourns the sad demise of singer KK

Singer KK died hours after a concert performance in Kolkata. The 54-year-old singer fell ill while performing and was brought to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Many celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, expressed their disbelief on the tragic turn of events. "He was part of my career, he was a part of my lots of songs... It was a very shocking thing what happened last night. It's very sad that we are losing a lot of our singers & it happened at a very young age," said the actor in his interview with ANI.KK reportedly suffered a heart attack. He is survived by his wife and children.Many on social media shared glimpses from his last concert, remembering him as their teenage idol whose songs made their school and college lives memorable.Other hits like "Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai" and "Tadap Tadap Ke" are among most popular songs by KK.

#WATCH | Akshay Kumar reacts to the sudden demise of singer #KK. He says,"He was part of my career, he was a part of my lots of songs... It was a very shocking thing what happened last night. It's very sad that we are losing a lot of our singers & it happened at a very young age" pic.twitter.com/ufuw0wzIW6 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022