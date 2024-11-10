"He will be fondly remembered...": PM Modi expresses grief on demise of Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh

New Delhi [India], November 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the death of veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh, who died on Saturday, November 9, due to health issues.

PM Modi, on Sunday, took to his X account to remember the late actor.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the illustrious film personality, Thiru Delhi Ganesh Ji. He was blessed with impeccable acting skills. He will be fondly remembered for the depth he brought to each role and for his ability to connect with viewers across generations. He was also passionate about theatre. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," read his post on X.

Tamil actor Karthi too took to his social media account to share his condolences and wrote, "Saddened by the demise of Delhi Ganesh sir. His iconic roles in numerous films and his ability to bring to life unforgettable characters on screen will forever be etched in the history of Tamil cinema. You will be deeply missed, sir."

Other actors including Sivakumar, Senthil, Radha Ravi, and Santhana Bharathi also offered their condolences, remembering Delhi Ganesh for his contribution to the film industry.

The actor's mortal remains have been kept in Ramapuram, Chennai and his last rites will be performed on November 11.

Delhi Ganesh's acting career spanned over four decades, and he appeared in more than 400 films, cementing his place as a cherished character actor in Tamil cinema.

