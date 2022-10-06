Head priest of Ram temple in Ayodhya demands ban on Prabhas starrer Adipurush

The head priest of Ayodhya’s Ram temple has demanded an immediate ban on Om Raut's Adipurush. As reported by Hindustan Times, the head priest has alleged that the film wrongly portrays Lord Ram, Hanuman and Ravana and is therefore against their dignity. “Making a film is not a crime but they should not be made to create deliberate controversies to hog the limelight," head priest Satyendra Das said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also accused the filmmakers of wrongly depicting the Hindu deities in the teaser. “I have seen the trailer of Adipurush. There are objectionable scenes in it," he said as reported by Indian Express. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Lord Ram in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. It will hit theatres on January 12, 2023.