'Heartbreak High': Hit teen drama renewed for Season 2

The hit Australian teen drama series 'Heartbreak High' has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

As per the reports of Variety, the new series' plot involves a map that has been scrawled on a school wall that shows the sexual antics of Hartley High students. The diagram's namesakes are all required to take a sex education course.

Since the new series debut on September 14, 2022, it has: spent five weeks among the top 10 Netflix TV shows in Australia; spent three weeks among the top 10 Netflix TV shows worldwide (rising to #6, #5, and #8 and accumulating over 42.6M hours viewed in those three weeks); and reached the top 10 shows in more than 43 countries, including the United States, parts of Europe, Africa, and Asia.

According to Variety, season 2 of 'Heartbreak High,' produced by Fremantle Australia and NewBe, will feature a reunion of the previous cast. They gathered in Sydney, Australia, and the nearby Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal, and Ku-ring-gai lands for pre-production and filming.

According to Variety, the show is an updated version of a classic Australian television programme aired on Network Ten from 1994 to 1996. An updated version that the BBC partially funded had a second run that aired on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation from 1997 to 1999.

The 1993 Australian film 'The Heartbreak Kid' served as the inspiration for the show, which follows the lives of students and faculty at a multicultural school in Sydney. That itself had its beginnings in a stage play from 1987.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor