Heavy Metal band 'Metallica' releases first album since 2016 - '72 Seasons'
By IANS | Published: April 19, 2023 07:30 PM 2023-04-19T19:30:08+5:30 2023-04-19T19:50:16+5:30
Mumbai, April 19 Heavy metal legends Metallica have released their 12th studio album, and 'Nothing Else Matters'. The new album is titled '72 Seasons'.
Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track '72 Seasons' is the heavy metal band's first full length collection of new material since 2016's 'Hardwired... To Self-Destruct'.
The album is available in 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD digital, and in Dolby Atmos.
'72 Seasons' has been released under the home label of Metallica - Blackened Recordings which has produced tracks such as 'If Darkness Had a Son', 'Screaming Suicide' and first single 'Lux Aterna'.
The band will also embark on their M72 world tour. The tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to centre stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass.
