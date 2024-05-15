Heeramandi Actress Sharmin Segal Turned Down Salman Khan's Marriage Proposal - Find Out Why

Marrying Salman Khan is every fangirl dream, but did you known Sharmin Segal who became popular name through Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recently released web series Heeramandi turned down his marriage proposal. Yes, in a recent interview she recalled meeting Salman Khan on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. She also said that Sikandar actor proposed her and

In a playful tone, she reminisced about a moment from her childhood when she was around 2 or 3 years old. A man asked her to marry him, to which she promptly responded with a firm "No!" Despite not grasping the concept of marriage at that age, she still adores Salman Khan's song "O O Jaane Jaana" from the movie "Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya." She finds it amusing how she rejected everything back then without truly understanding what it meant. Sharmin revealed this while giving interview to Zoom.

Earlier actress revealed that being a niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali she never got special treatment on the sets of Heeramandi. The series is currently streaming on Netflix, it marks Sanjay's directorial debut in web series world.