'Heeramandi': First track 'Sakal Ban' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 : Makers of the upcoming web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' starring Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh are all set to unveil its first track.

Titled 'Sakal Ban' the song will be out on March 9.

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali Productions shared a poster of the show's first track that they captioned, "This spring, the flowers of strength and beauty blossom. #SakalBan the first song from #HEERAMANDI OUT TOMORROW! Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is coming soon, only on Netflix!"

The upcoming series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix. It also marks the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is known for his larger-than-life sets and opulent costumes.

Recently, at the 24th edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai, Sonakshi heaped praises on Bhansali for his portrayal of women characters on screen.

"Sanjay sir and I have been trying to collaborate for many years and I'm glad it happened with Heeramandi. The way he portrays his women on screen, nobody is able to do that. He has got a very different vision for it in spite of it being all magnum opus... He takes good care of how his female characters are portrayed on screen, and that's something I appreciate about him" Sonakshi said.

The official streaming date of the series has not yet been announced.

