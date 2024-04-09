'Heeramandi’ trailer showcases saga of love, freedom, betrayal and power

New Delhi, April 9 The makers of the series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ on Tuesday at a grand event dropped the trailer in the presence of the entire cast which showcased the saga of love, freedom, betrayal and power

The three-minute-long video transported the viewers to the 1940s and the lives of the courtesans filled with love, betrayal, power and the fight for independence.

The trailer launch started with each cast member including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Sehgal giving an intriguing introduction to their characters in the form of poetry.

The trailer begins with the district of Heeramandi, where Mallikajaan holds the maximum power and her arch enemy is Fareedan, another courtesan wanting power played by Sonakshi.

It is the lines, “Sirf ghubgroo pahen lene se aurat tawaif nahi banti hai. Din ke aur raat ke saare hunar seekhne padhte hai,” by Richa that open the trailer and gives glimpse to the life of a courtesan.

The trailer then moves on to the fight for India’s freedom from British rule, where Aditi’s Bibbojaan,a courtesan from Mallikajaan’s district joins the fight.

What leaves an impact is a line by Bibbojaan, who says: “Ek baar mujrewaali nahi mulkwali bankar sochiye.”

Then there are glimpses of the nawabs played by Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Fardeen Khan.

As the nawabs enter, there is love and betrayal.

Sharmin Segal’s character falls in love with actor Taha Shah Badussha’s character and wants to run away from Heeramandi.

The trailer is packed with clashes and fights for India’s freedom.

Making a debut into the world of the web, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series will be released on Netflix on May 1.

