Helena Luke Passes Away: Mithun Chakraborty's Frst Wfe Dies at 68 In USA

Actress Helena Luke, who was Mithun Chakraborty‘s first wife, passed away on Sunday in the USA. Dancer and actress Kalpana Iyer shared the news of her demise on social media. Helena was popularly known for her role in Amitabh Bachchan’s 1985 film Mard. She was married to Mithun Chakraborty for Helena, who has been living in America for a long time, also worked in Delta Airlines.

Helena played the role of a British queen in Manmohan Desai's blockbuster masala film 'Mard'. Her character, Lady Helen, first saves Azad Singh (Dara Singh) and then his son Raju/Mard Tangewala (Amitabh Bachchan). Amitabh's dialogue in the film, "Aaj pata chala, sab goron ka dil kaala nahi hota madam" became very famous at that time.Apart from this, Helena appeared in many other films, including films like 'Aao Pyar Karen', 'Do Gulab' and 'Saath Saath'. However, Helena's journey in Bollywood was not very long.

If reports are to be believed, Mithun Chakraborty met model-actress Helena Luke after breaking up with actress Sarika. It is said that both of them fell in love at first sight and got married. At that time Mithun was at the peak of his career and Helena was his first wife. However, the marriage ended soon. Just four months after the marriage, Helena asked for a divorce and later Mithun married actress Yogita Bali.



