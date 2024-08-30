Hema Committee Report: Second Sexual Assault Compliant Filed Against Actor Jayasurya

Trouble seems to be mounting for Malayalam actor Jayasurya as another sexual misconduct compliant has been filed against the star. In her complaint, the woman claimed that Jayasurya misbehaved with her at a shooting location in Thodupuzha of Idukki district in Kerala. The complaint was lodged by an actress from Thiruvananthapuram, and it has been transferred to the Thodupuzha police.

The first case against the actor was registered based on the complaint of an actress from Kochi, who alleged that he misbehaved with her near the restroom during a film shoot at the state secretariat. The case was registered under IPC sections 354, 354A, and 509.

Jayasurya is the fourth person from the Malayalam cinema industry to be booked for sexual harassment in the last week, following director Ranjith, and actors Siddique and Mukesh. The cases are being filed after the release of the redacted Hema Committee report last week, which shed light on the rampant misogyny and abuse of power in the Malayalam film industry. The report has triggered another #MeToo wave in Kerala, and many women went on to name several prominent actors and directors as perpetrators.