Hema Committee Report: Siddique To Face Jail Term in Sexual Harassment Case? Kerala High Court Rejects Actor's Bail Plea

On Tuesday, September 24, the Kerala High Court rejected Mollywood actor Siddique's anticipatory bail plea in connection with a sexual harassment case filed by a young actress. The veteran actor was accused of rape and assault by the actress, who is a member of the Women in Cinema Collective. The actress lodged her complaint with the Special Investigation Team, which is probing sexual assault cases in the Malayalam film industry based on findings from the Justice Hema Committee Report. Siddique, a former member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), sought anticipatory bail earlier this month, but Justice C.S. Dias dismissed the plea.

According to the complaint, the actress alleged that Siddique invited her to the Muscot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram under the pretense of discussing a film, where he raped and assaulted her. The actor's lawyer argued that the allegations were motivated by Siddique's involvement in a press conference related to the Hema Committee report. The case against Siddique follows a series of sexual harassment allegations against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry, including actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, and director Ranjith. These cases were triggered by the release of the Justice Hema Committee report on August 19, which exposed widespread abuse, harassment, and exploitation of women in the industry. The report, which redacted the names of witnesses and accused individuals, highlighted the dominance of 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who control the industry.