Hema Malini performs 'Radha Ras Bhari' dance, calls it a dream affair

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini participated in Raas Mahotsav and performed a 'Radha Ras Bhari' dance on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Dressed as Goddess Radha in heavy ethnic attire paired with heavy jewellery and dramatic makeup, Hema Malini resonated elegance in her scintillating look at the Raas Mahotsav in Mathura.

Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' also addressed the audience at the event, she said, "I performed a Radha Ras Bhari, which I have earlier presented at Vrindavan. But today it's a different occasion. It was my dream to perform such Ras with the backdrop of moon."

She added, "While performing this Ras I imagined the scenario when Radha Krishna did this Ras in the historical era."

It is said that in Dwaparayuga, Lord Krishna created Raas with Radha and the Gopis on Sharad Purnima which was named as Maharas.

MP Hema Malini shared that she prepared the entire theme of Ras for this programme.

This was not Hema Malini's first performance, as earlier also she presented dance in 2015 and 2018.

The Padma Shri awardee is best known for her work in Bollywood films like 'Dream Girl', 'Sholay', 'Sapno Ka Saudagar', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', and 'Satte Pe Satta' among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor