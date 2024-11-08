Hema Malini speaks on growth of Braj Raj Utsav, promises more cultural shows ahead

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 : Veteran actor and BJP Member of Parliament Hema Malini, who represents Mathura, recently spoke about the ongoing Braj Raj Utsav, an annual 10-day cultural festival that brings together the best of art, spirituality, and craftsmanship in Uttar Pradesh.

This year's Utsav has been celebrated with a range of performances and exhibitions to highlight the region's cultural heritage.

"It's the third day of the Braj Raj Utsav," Hema Malini said, adding, "This is a cultural program and many stalls have also been set up for people to enjoy. We have lined up several prominent celebrities for the upcoming events, and it is a 10-day event curated specifically for the people of Mathura."

Malini expressed her delight at the scale of the celebrations, which have grown significantly over the years. "Earlier, this program was quite limited, but now it has expanded tremendously, and it has become a much-anticipated event for both locals and visitors alike," she said.

Highlighting the diversity of performances at the Utsav, the Mathura MP shared details of a few notable events.

"There are cultural programs happening here every day. The first day featured 'Humare Raam' by Ashutosh Rane, and now there's a performance on the life of Jhansi Ki Rani. Everyone should know about the contributions of our 'veeranganas', and it's wonderful that all of this is happening here," she said.

The event also promises more exciting performances, with celebrated musicians like Kailash Kher and Anup Jalota set to grace the stage soon.

"There will also be a Krishna Leela performance, with artists from Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Delhi, who are coming to showcase the rich tradition of devotional dance," Malini added.

Apart from the performances, the Braj Raj Utsav is also a vibrant marketplace for traditional handicrafts.

"A lot of beautiful craftsmanship has been showcased here. Handcrafted items deserve appreciationthere are sarees, jewellery, mojris, and so much more for the people to explore and enjoy," Hema Malini said.

Looking ahead, Malini expressed her satisfaction with the growing popularity of the event, noting that it had become a significant cultural celebration in the region.

"I am very happy to have contributed to the success of this event," she said, adding, "Many artists from across the country come here, and it's heartening to see how the festival has evolved over the years."

Earlier in Braj Raj Utsav 2023, BJP MP Hema Malini's dance performance was one of the standout moments which captivated audiences with its tribute to the revered saint Mirabai on the occasion of her 525th birth anniversary.

Malini, a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, performed a dance drama that depicted the life of the saint, who is known for her deep devotion to Lord Krishna.

Dressed in a series of traditional outfits, Malini brought the saint's story to life through her graceful performances. In one of the acts, she wore a vibrant yellow and green lehenga, accessorized with heavy statement jewellery.

In another, she donned a red and pink lehenga, embodying the spirit of Mirabai's devotion. For her final performance, Malini wore a white saree with a golden border and a garland and played the Ektaaraan instrument closely associated with Mirabaiwhile singing devotional bhajans.

Reflecting on the experience, Malini shared, "I performed as an artist, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched it as a spectator. I am happy that the Prime Minister sat for two hours to watch the program. We are all grateful he came to Braj and launched a coin in Mirabai's memory."

The Braj Raj Utsav, under the patronage of local leaders and cultural enthusiasts, continues to celebrate the rich heritage of the Braj region, offering both locals and tourists an opportunity to experience a blend of spirituality, tradition, and entertainment.

