Here is what made Kyle Richards terrified in her car

Washington [US], May 14 : American actor Kyle Richards had a major freak out after being caught in her parked car with a rat perched on her side-view mirror, reported People.

Richards, who has discussed her anxiety on the Bravo reality show and in the press, uploaded an expletive-filled video on her Instagram account.

"Oh my God," she screamed multiple times.

"Please help me. What is happening?" she exclaimed. "I've got to get out of my car!"

She momentarily collects herself, saying "I need some to help me here." She even bangs on her windshield to get a passerby's attention but is ignored, according to People.

"I need that man to help me but he didn't hear me knock," she cries.

Richards shared in the caption what exactly happened, saying, "This happened to me today. I stopped for coffee & was sitting in my car looking at emails," Richards wrote. "Now, before you judge my reaction (yes, a disclaimer is coming) know that at first my passenger side window was DOWN and and I was afraid to put my car in reverse because my rear view mirrors would move potentially creating a worse scenario. And I was too afraid to put my legs down where the gas pedal is in case there was a point of entry down there.. I also couldn't feel my legs."

At least one viewer thought the video humorous. Richards' daughter, Sophia Umansky, responded with a series of laughing and sobbing laughing emojis.

Richards' incident comes after a woman in Australia was forced to drive around with a venomous snake in her car after four failed attempts to remove it, reported People.

