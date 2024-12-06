Here is why Angelina Jolie went barefoot on 'The Tonight Show'

Washington [US], December 6 : Angelina Jolie made an unexpected fashion statement at her first talk show appearance in a decade, reported People.

The Maria actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a flowing black gown, walking across the stage barefoot in Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. "I noticed that you're barefoot," host Jimmy Fallon questioned Jolie during the show, "Did you forget your shoes?"

She responded, "No, I broke my toe yesterday, and I tried to find a comfortable shoe, but I just decided to not."

While seated in the guest seat next to Fallon's desk, Jolie displayed her bare feet and dark-painted toenails. As the interview began, the mother of six acknowledged feeling out of her comfort zone.

"By the way, I get very nervous on talk shows," she shared. "I get very uncomfortable, and I haven't done one for, like, a decade. This is so not my thing."

Jolie, who shares Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, with ex-Brad Pitt talked about her children's interests,

"I think some of them [want to work] off-camera, behind the scenes, but they really, really want to be especially Shiloh they want to be private," said Jolie, adding, "Just private, not photographed, not on the thing. I think, her most of all, would like privacy."

"It just must get so tricky, because everyone's famous," Fallon noted.

"But it wasn't their choice," said Jolie. "So some people are more comfortable with public, some people are more comfortable with talk shows."

Jolie shared earlier, "None of my children want to be in front of the camera [at] this time. They're quite private."

"Shiloh's extremely private," she added, before further explaining, "They weren't born with privacy, right? So, I hope that they can have that as they grow old. So we'll see."

Jolie's appearance on the show comes in promotion of her new Pablo Larrain-directed biopic Maria, in which she played the titular opera singer Maria Callas.

The movie received standing ovations at both the Venice International Film Festival and Telluride Film Festival, reported People.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs on NBC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor