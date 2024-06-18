Here is why Ariana Grande does not prefer to hear some of her tracks

Washington [US], June 18 : Pop icon Ariana Grande, who has given several hits and amazed her fans with her voice, opened up if she likes to go back and listen to her music after it is released, reported People.

"It's interesting because sometimes, sometimes I like to listen to it. I think in the process of making it, I listen to only it, and I'm like obsessive beyond, beyond imagination, in a way that's like, 'Wow, get help,'" she said.

She also shared that there are some tracks that she prefers to "not hear ever again" because of "what they hold," her connection to her music is something that's "constantly evolving."

"Certain other ones my relationship to them has changed over the years and through performing them as well," Grande said.

"Certain ones that I necessarily didn't like as much as I liked my favourites when I was younger have become so important to me because I love seeing what they do for the audience and what they have done for people," she added.

She also listens to "some" of her latest album, Eternal Sunshine. Currently, she has no plans to release new music this year.

"When we were filming, I was very, very didn't want to know that that part of my life existed. I was very not even aware of it 'cause I was singing so differently, but also, I just didn't want to know. I didn't want it in the room with me. I just wanted to be a completely different person," said Grande.

Once she got to work on the album, she expressed that it "came together quickly."

"Sometimes, if it feels like it's coming out of you that way, it's like, don't question it. Just kind of go with it, but then once it was done, the realization that people will hear it was terrifying," she said, reported People.

