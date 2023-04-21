"Here we are many moons later": Soni Razdan wishes husband Mahesh Bhatt on their 37th wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 : Veteran actor Soni Razdan on Thursday dropped an adorable wish for her husband Mahesh Bhatt on the occasion of their 37th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Soni shared a picture which she captioned, "The story of US : One day out of the blue I got a call from a friend who wanted me to meet a man called Mahesh Bhatt ... acha chodo ab... bahut lambi kah bai. Phir kabhi. Main point yeh hai ki we met, fell in love at some point and here we are many moons later. Happy Anniversary baby. We really have come a long way!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrRDTlTSrt3/

In the picture, Soni could be seen posing with her husband.

Soon after she dropped the picture, her friends and fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Happy Anniversary lots of love and many more years of togetherness," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Happy anniversary."

"Happy Anniversary both of you," a user wrote.

Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt got married on April 20, 1986. The couple shares two daughters Shaheen and Alia.

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate wedding ceremony at the latter's Bandra abode Vastu in April last year. 2022 became even more special for the two with the arrival of their daughter Raha.

Mahesh is also a father to actor-director Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt, who he shares with his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt.

