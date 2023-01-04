Here's how Bipasha Basu's mornings look like with daughter Devi

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu has shared a precious morning moment with her little one.

The 'Raaz' actor took to her Instagram stories to share a video with her daughter, Devi, cuddled up to her.

"Mornings with my Heart ... Devi" the 43-year-old wrote in the post.

The actor, who hid little Devi's face with a heart-shaped character, seemed elated as she wished her 'Good Morning'.

The new mommy later shared a picture of her newborn's feet along with a sweet caption that revealed her name.

The picture read, 12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Bipasha and Karan had on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy.

"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

( With inputs from ANI )

