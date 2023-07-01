Here's how Esha Deol welcomed July month

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], July 1 : Actor Esha Deol on Saturday treated her fans to an adorable no-makeup morning selfie.

With a glowing and no filter makeup look selfie, the actor took to her Instagram and gave a sneak peek into her weekend.

Sharing a string of pictures, she captioned the post, "Here's looking at you July. Keep it simple keep it real !."

Esha welcomed this month in a simple and real and real way with her no-filter pictures.

The actor looked fresh in black top and left her hair untied.

While soaking in the sun, she could be seen subtly smiling for the camera in the second picture.

As soon as he shared dropped the pictures, netizens flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

A fan commented, "Good morning 1st July."

"Beautiful Ma'am." Another commented.

"Great Morning Eshaji.", a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Hijack' actor made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

She will also be seen in an upcoming series 'Invisible Woman' alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty, which is backed by the film arm of Saregama India Yoodlee Films.

Rajesh M Selva of 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Kadaram Kondan' fame is helming the project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor