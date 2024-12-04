Here’s how Fatima Sana Shaikh gives her ‘social media attendance’

Mumbai, Dec 4 Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has uploaded a picture of herself to give her “social media attendance”.

Fatima took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself holding a DSLR camera in what seems to be like a mirror selfie. The actress is flaunting a no make-up look and her hair is done up with beach curls.

“A photo just to give my social media attendance,” she shared as the caption.

On the work front, Fatima has several exciting projects lined up. She will soon be seen alongside R. Madhavan in Vivek Soni's upcoming untitled film, an age-defying love story.

Additionally, she has ‘Metro In Dino’, directed by Anurag Basu, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan. It is the spiritual sequel to Basu's previous critically acclaimed hit film Life in a... Metro, which was released in 2007. The film is an anthology of 4 different heartwarming stories of contemporary couples. The film draws its title from the popular song "In Dino" from Life in a... Metro.

She also has ‘Ul Jalool ‘Ishq, featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Varma. Fatima will also appear alongside Akshay Kumar in the biopic of C. Shankaran Nair. Fatima Sana began her career as a child artist in films ‘Chachi 420’ and ‘One 2 Ka 4’.

She rose to fame with her performance in Nitesh Tiwari's biographical sports film ‘Dangal’, which also starred Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra.

She later portrayed Zafira Baig, a fierce warrior-archer, in the epic action-adventure film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. Most recently, she was seen as Indira Gandhi in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer biographical war drama ‘Sam Bahadur’, biographical war drama film based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal in the title role, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor