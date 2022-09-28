Here's how the chartbuster 'Mallipoo' from Simbu-starrer VTK got made

Chennai, Sep 28 The unit of director Gautham Vasudev Menon's superhit film, 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu', has now released the video of the chartbuster 'Mallipoo' from the film for audiences to enjoy.

The video, which has been receiving immense love from Tamil audiences all over the world, has been going viral on social media.

The popular number has been composed by A.R. Rahman and has been sung by Madhushree. Interestingly, this number was trending online even before the movie's release.

The idea of making the virally popular song 'Mallipoo' originally came from ace music director A R Rahman.

He was the one who proposed including a song in the middle of the movie because he felt that it would add just the right amount of joy to the proceedings and would also reflect the plight of migrant workers.

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon says, "Initially, when the first draft was written by lyricist Thamarai, we had a philosophical song idea in mind. However, after talking with A.R. Rahman, who suggested that since the scenes involved the man making video calls to his family, the song should only be about the emotions surrounding the life of men working in such parotta stalls, we changed it.

"We then worked back and forth on the song before sending him a second draft, and he added his embellishments. Naturally, the rest is history as you can see from how well the song is performing. The way the shot was set up, the exact moment when Simbu joins the song, and everything else you see in this single shot song worked extremely well for the moment in the script, and we are extremely grateful for all the love we have been getting for it."

Silambarasan TR's charmingly delightful dance (choreographed by Brindha Master) and the accompanying visuals (camerawork by Siddharth Nuni) have made 'Mallipoo' the talk of the town and listeners are rejoicing in the song like never before.

