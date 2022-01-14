Here's when and where Indian viewers can watch 'How I Met Your Father'

'How I Met Your Father', which is a spin-off series of the Emmy-winning sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother', will now be available for streaming for Indian viewers. The show, featuring Hilary Duff, is coming to Disney+ Hotstar on January 19.

The news was shared on the Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar. "Oh, the stories you'll hear, The series premiere of #HIMYF starts streaming from January 19," the streamer's tweet read.

The first two episodes of the show will land on the streaming service on January 19.

'How I Met Your Father' is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers for the show include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff also serves as a producer. 'How I Met Your Father' is a production of 20th Television.

The series stars Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma as well as recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

'How I Met Your Father', which was first announced in April 2021, follows a future version of Sophie (Kim Cattrall) as she tells her son the story of how she met his dad. The tale journeys all the way back to 2021 as Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her friends are figuring out many aspects of their lives, including how to find love amid the dating app era.

The new show is a standalone sequel series to the former CBS hit 'How I Met Your Mother', which aired for 10 seasons between 2005 to 2014.

The pop culture phenomenon starred Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby), Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky), Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson), Jason Segel (Marshall Erikson) and Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin).

Late actor-comedian Bob Saget provided the voice of the narrator, an older version of Radnor's character Ted. The series followed Ted Mosby, who tells his children the story of how he met their mother. In its nine-season run, 'HIMYM' earned multiple Emmy wins and Golden Globe recognition.

While 'HIMYF' will be available for Indian viewers on January 19, it will stream on Hulu in the US on January 18.

( With inputs from ANI )

