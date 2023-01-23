Here's when Athiya and KL Rahul will make their first appearance as husband and wife

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are set to get married today (January 23) at 4 PM today and will also make their first public appearance as husband and wife later in the evening by 6:30. Athiya Shetty and her cricketer beau KL Rahul have been dating for over four years and are now ready to take the leap. The duo has made many public appearances together and has never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media.

While KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty made their relationship official on Instagram in 2020, do you know that they first met via a mutual friend? Yes, reportedly, KL Rahul and Athiya met through a common friend but then started wishing each other on birthdays. They became close friends, and their friendship soon turned into romance. Several reports claim that only 100 guests will be attending Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s intimate wedding ceremony today. Amid all this, it has now been reported that it was Athiya who wanted a low-key wedding and therefore, dad Suniel Shetty decided that the ceremony could take place at their Khandana farmhouse, ‘Jahan’.