Here's Why Actor Ranveer Singh Deleted His and Deepika Padukone's Wedding Photos From Instagram

Some fans of Ranveer Singh spotted that, he deleted his and Deepika's wedding photos from his official Instagram page. Which created tension situation among deep-veer Fans about Bollywood couples' relationship. Following which source close to deep veer has revealed that everything is good between the couple, and they are happy.

According to Hindustan Times, close source to Ranveer Singh revealed that he not only deleted his wedding photos but also deleted all his pictures from year before 2022-2023. Source said that “Well, he has deleted all his pictures from the year before 2022-2023. It is not just about his wedding pictures. In fact, all his recent pictures with Deepika are still on his handles. So, it is really baffling as to how people can assume that there is any trouble in paradise”.

Ranveer Singh got married to Deepika Padukone on 14th November 2018 with both Sindhi and Konkani rituals. They had a dreamy wedding in Italy. After six years of togetherness the couple is all set to welcome their first child in September.