Here's why Dulquer Salmaan's film is named 'Hey Sinamika!'

Chennai, Feb 15 Top choreographer Brinda Master, who is making her directorial debut with 'Hey Sinamika', a romantic comedy featuring actors Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, has now disclosed why she chose to name her first film so.

Brinda, who considers filmmaker Mani Ratnam her guru, had choreographed a song titled 'Aye Sinamika' for his film 'OK Kanmani'. Fortunately, the director says that by a strange stroke of coincidence, the word 'Sinamika' also means 'angry girls' and that fit perfectly with the film's plotline.

Without any second thoughts, director Brinda decided that this was going to be her film's title and locked it!

Elaborating further, she says, "I choreographed one of Mani sir's songs 'Aye Sinamika' in the past and that too featured Dulquer. I really liked the title and when I told Mani sir about it, he laughingly said, 'So, now you are taking the title from one of my films?' You could say it's my tribute to him."

Produced and presented by Jio Studios, associate producer Global One Studios, the film has already been cleared by the Censor Board with a 'U' certificate and is scheduled to hit screens on March 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor