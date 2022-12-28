Here's why 'Glass Onion' director Rian Johnson is unhappy about film's title

Los Angeles, Dec 28 Director Rian Johnson is not too pleased with the title of his acclaimed 'Knives Out' sequel 'Glass Onion'.

Johnson expressed frustration over having to add 'A Knives Out Mystery' to the film's title for marketing purposes, reports Variety.

"I've tried hard to make them self-contained," Johnson said about his 'Knives Out' films, the only overlap between the 2019 original and its 2022 sequel being Daniel Craig's detective character.

"Honestly, I'm pissed off that we have 'A Knives Out Mystery' in the title. You know? I want it to just be called 'Glass Onion'", he said, quoted by Variety.

"I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it's a new novel off the shelf every time," Johnson added. "But there's a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialised storytelling."

As per Variety, 'Glass Onion', which has been at the top of Netflix's daily most-watched chart since its streaming debut, features an entirely new mystery and ensemble of suspects, including Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson and Edward Norton, among others.

Johnson said that he loves endings so much that he didn't want the 'Knives Out' name to live on after the end of the 2019 original, which nabbed Johnson an Oscar nomination for original screenplay.

Variety further states that Johnson and Craig have already signed a deal to develop a third 'Knives Out' movie for Netflix. Suffice to say that 'A Knives Out Mystery' will probably remain in the third film's title even though it's not Johnson's preference.

