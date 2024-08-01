Here's Why Janhvi Kapoor Refuses to Cut Her Hair for Ulajh Despite Director’s Request

Janhvi Kapoor had a strong relationship with her late mother, actress Sridevi, who played a significant role in her decision to pursue acting. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's film Dhadak, a choice that Sridevi reportedly supported. Before Janhvi's entry into the industry, they were often seen together, and Janhvi loves to share nostalgic photos of them. She has also mentioned that she would never cut her hair for a film role, as she believes her mother would have disapproved.

In a recent IMDb exclusive segment, 'Ask Each Other Anything', Janhvi Kapoor discussed the lengths she would go for her film roles, while promoting her upcoming film 'Ulajh'. When asked about what she would never do for a role, Kapoor made it clear that she would not chop off or cut her hair, even for a life-changing opportunity. “They can just put a bald cap on or use VFX. I have dislocated my shoulder, bled, broken bones, and put myself through all kinds of trauma and torture, but going bald is something I refuse to do,” Kapoor stated.

The actress also shared a memorable experience related to her hair. For her role in 'Ulajh', director Sudhanshu Saria wanted her to cut her hair short, which led to a significant disagreement. Kapoor recalled how her mother reacted when she had cut her hair for a previous role in 'Dhadak'. “My mom yelled at me a lot and was very upset. She was like, ‘How could you? Do not cut your hair for any role.’ Every third or fourth day, she used to put oil in my hair and massage my head. She was very proud of my hair. So I will not cut my hair,” Kapoor said.

'Ulajh' features Kapoor as Suhana, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, who is the youngest Deputy High Commissioner. The film follows her as she navigates a perilous mission at the London embassy under intense scrutiny. The storyline tackles the issue of nepotism and societal expectations. Actor Gulshan Devaiah also stars as an undercover agent in the film. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, *Ulajh* is set to release on August 2. The trailer teases a plot filled with hidden truths and betrayal, as Suhana confronts an internal leak that threatens the lives of covert agents and forces her into a desperate fight for survival.