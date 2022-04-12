Here's why Kylie Jenner is 'not ready' to share her baby boy's new name

After deciding that the name 'Wolf Webster' did not suit her baby boy, Kylie Jenner has shared why she is not yet ready to reveal his new name.

E! News obtained quotes of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's interview with Extra, in which the mom of two explained why she isn't ready to share her son's new name.

"We just haven't fully legally changed it or anything, so I don't wanna announce a new name and then change it again," Kylie said. "We're just not ready to share a new name yet."

The highly anticipated change comes after Kylie announced in March that the baby boy--who joined big sister Stormi Webster, 4--was no longer named Wolf.

"FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," Kylie wrote. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Over the weekend, Kylie made it clear that she was not ready to go public with a new name. She shared photos of gift baskets from niece True Thompson's 4th birthday party, which were labelled for "Stormi" and "Baby Webster."

After welcoming her second child on February 2, Kylie also got candid about dealing with postpartum issues on her Instagram handle.

During her recent interview, Kylie shared she is "getting better every day."

"I feel good," Kylie noted. "It's not easy for anyone. I'm sure everyone goes through different struggles with it, but it's great--I'm in baby heaven."

( With inputs from ANI )

