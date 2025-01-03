Here’s why Shilpa Shetty calls herself the 'luckiest daughter-in-law' in the world

Mumbai, Jan 3 Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently penned a heartfelt birthday note for her father-in-law, Bal Krishan Kundra.

In her sweet message, she called herself the "luckiest daughter-in-law in the world." The actress paid tribute to him as a "Super Grandfather," a loving father, and a "Superrrrr se bhi Upar" father-in-law, expressing her gratitude and admiration for his constant support and positivity.

On Friday, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video montage featuring priceless moments with her father-in-law.

For the caption, Shilpa wrote, “To a Super Grandfather, Father, and 'Superrrrr se bhi Upar' Father-in-law, Happy Birthday Dad! Stay healthy and smiling as always. We love you, and I’m the luckiest daughter-in-law in the world. #gratitude #love #birthdayboy."

Wishing his father, Raj Kundra also shared a sweet note, calling him his first hero. Taking to his Instagram stories, he posted a photo of his father and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who stands as tall in my life as the Burj Khalifa does in the skyline. Love you, Dad!”

He added, “Love you, Dad—my first hero, inspiration, and role model! Happy Birthday.”

Last year, too, the actress penned a heartwarming message for her father-in-law on his birthday. Shilpa shared a video showcasing her precious moments with him, including pictures of her and her husband, Raj Kundra, feeding cake to him.

She captioned the post, “Happy birthday, Dad! Celebrating the most amazing father-in-law today…Wishing you many more years of good health and happiness. Love you, Dad.”

Shilpa and Raj celebrated Christmas with their kids—son Viaan and daughter Samisha—in true Punjabi style in Finland.

Sharing glimpses from the celebration, the businessman wrote in the caption, “Born into a Punjabi family, Christmas has always been a beautiful blend of traditions—laughter, love, and togetherness at its core. This year was no different, from Bhangra in -13°C to meeting Santa with the family. You can take us out of Punjab, but you’ll never take the Punjabi out of us. Haha! Merry Christmas ji #GratefulHeart #PunjabiSoul #FamilyFirst #ChristmasVibes.”

