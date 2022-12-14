Here's why Shriya Saran kept her pregnancy a secret

Shriya Saran has had a eventful career in showbiz since her debut years ago. Her last release Drishyam 2 clocked 200 crore. Now that she has been experiencing yet another high in Bollywood with the success of the Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer, the actress recalled the time when she was pregnant. The actress hadn’t revealed her pregnancy until she posted on social media about their daughter in 2021. Talking about the reason behind staying away from the limelight during her pregnancy days, Shriya stated that she felt that people will not offer her work for a long time.

Shriya Saran, in an interview with Pinkvilla, maintained that she wanted to have some time of her own, away from the limelight during her pregnancy but at the same time, she was also afraid that people will take longer time to offer her the kind of work she wants after her delivery. Talking about it, she said, “I feel one of the main reasons why I did not speak about my pregnancy was of course that I wanted to make it as my own time and spend time with myself and have those 6 months with Radha and be fat and whatever and not worry about what people write about me and just concentrate on my child. So one strong reason was that! But the other reason was that I was scared that if I speak about my pregnancy people will take that much longer time to come back and give me work.”On the Bollywood front, Shriya Saran was recently seen reprising the role of Ajay Devgn’s wife in Drishyam 2 which also starred Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, and Ishita Dutta in pivotal roles.

