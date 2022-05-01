'Heropanti 2' makes a decent opening at the box office

Mumbai, May 1 'Heropanti 2', starring Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, had a great debut weekend at the box office, grossing between Rs 6.25 crore and Rs 6.50 crore, according to Box Office India.

The film's success can be linked to the continued hold of 'KGF: Chapter 2', which dominates ticket sales despite having been released a fortnight ago. 'Heropanti 2' is estimated to gross roughly Rs 8-9 crore at the box office.

Given Tiger Shroff's role as the film's leading man, 'Heropanti 2' should have done better. Before the pandemic, in fact, the film had a good chance of opening in the Rs 12-15 crore zone. However, today's circumstances are different, and audiences seem to be far more discerning about what they want to watch. Given the massy mood of the Sajid Nadiadwala movie, it has been given a chance, and now all that remains to be seen is where it goes in the coming days.

Director Ahmed Khan's hopes are pinned on the Eid holiday on Tuesday. The film needs to keep gathering until then to keep the numbers from dropping, and by the end of Sunday, its gross earnings should be in the double digits.

Whatever the film earns on Sunday, it will earn at least as much on Eid, if not more. As a result, the Sunday footfalls will be crucial in determining the trend.

