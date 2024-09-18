"He's got good taste": Katy Perry says Orlando Bloom's son Flynn helps her out with music

Washington [US], September 18 : Singer-songwriter and TV personality Katy Perry praised her partner Orlando Bloom's son Flynn for being helpful in the creative process of her music, reported People.

Perry shares her daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom. Flynn isBloom's son with his ex Miranda Kerr.

"They've (Orlando Bloom's family) had enough of me. I mean, they're fine, but like...my family, they're telling me to move or take the trash out," said Perry, adding, "They're sick of it. It's family, they're just going to be real. I don't do a listening party."

She added, "I'll play things to Orlando's son, who's 13, and he has a really good ear. He's probably the best person out of my whole family."

While appreciating his sense of music, she opened up about his choices, saying, "He (Flynn) loved 'Never Really Over,' " she recalls her 2019 track, continued, "I played that to him before it came out and I was like, 'What do you think?' And he's like, 'Yeah, this is good.' He's got good taste. He loves this song called 'All the Love,' which is on 143. And that's like one of my favourite songs that I wrote."

However, she added that her daughter is also a fan of her music, "She actually just started singing 'Roar.' On the flip side, she's also singing 'Peacock,' and now I know what every parent went through in 2008," Perry said, reported People.

