'Hey Ram' is our humble offering to Lord Ram's divine legacy: Kailash Kher

Mumbai, Jan 22 Singer-composer Kailash Kher, who has lent his voice to the spiritual number 'Hey Ram', has called it a tribute to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The composition featuring the voices of Kailash Kher and Amruta Fadnavis resonated with the spiritual fervor surrounding the historic event held on Monday. The composition by Prini Siddhant Madhav is a harmonious blend of devotion and musical brilliance.

Speaking about the same, Kailash said: "To contribute to 'Hey Ram', a song that pays tribute to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, was a privilege. Music has the power to unite souls, and this spiritual ode is our humble offering to the divine legacy of Lord Ram."

The lyrics penned by Sameer Anjaan add a poetic depth to the melody, creating an experience that resonates with the sanctity of this historic moment.

The song not only captures the essence of devotion, but also symbolises the unity and cultural richness embedded in the fabric of Ayodhya's heritage.

Singer and social activist Amruta shared: "Participating in the 'Hey Ram' project was a heartfelt experience. This song transcends musical boundaries, offering a melodic tribute to the significance of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya."

Prini said: "Creating the composition for 'Hey Ram' was a spiritually enriching journey. The aim was to encapsulate the reverence of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony through a harmonious blend of melody and devotion."

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan added: "Writing the lyrics for 'Hey Ram' was a poetic exploration, aiming to capture the essence of this sacred moment. It's an ode to the divine legacy of Lord Ram and the cultural tapestry of Ayodhya."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor