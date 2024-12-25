"Hi, Merry Christmas": Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter Raha Wishes Paparazzi, Blows Flying Kiss; Adorable Video Goes Viral

A heartwarming video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha has gone viral as the family celebrated Christmas together. She was spotted attending a Christmas lunch at the home of Ranbir’s uncle, actor Kunal Kapoor, in Mumbai.

In a viral video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Raha was seen greeting photographers with flying kisses and a sweet “Hi, Merry Christmas.” As Ranbir brought her into view, Raha waved and sent another flying kiss to the cameramen. The moment quickly captured the attention of fans on social media. Alia Bhatt is seen politely asking the photographers to avoid shouting, as it scares Raha.

Raha was born in November 2022, but her parents chose to reveal her face to the public for the first time last year on Christmas. Known for keeping their personal life private, Ranbir and Alia have occasionally shared glimpses of their daughter.