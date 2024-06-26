High Demand for 'Kalki 2898 AD', Ticket Prices Reach ₹ 2,300 in Mumbai

Directed by Nag Ashwin, "Kalki 2898 AD" is poised for a grand release on June 27, boasting a star-studded cast from both Bollywood and South Indian cinema such as Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The eagerly awaited sci-fi epic has already garnered momentum with advance bookings surging. Tickets for the film are commanding a premium, priced as high as ₹2,300 in cities like Mumbai. For the night show of "Kalki 2898 AD" in Hindi at Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza in BKC, 'Lux Superior' tickets are pegged at ₹2,300 for June 27. Furthermore, tickets are available for ₹2,000 over the weekend at the same venue's Drive-IN. This bilingual project also marks Deepika Padukone's debut in Telugu cinema.

This pricing strategy is reminiscent of the excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's movie "Jawan," where ticket prices reached ₹2,400 in September 2023. "Jawan," an action-packed film helmed by Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year following the resounding success of "Pathaan." The Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned an increase in ticket rates for "Kalki 2898 AD." As per a government directive, single-screen theaters can now charge up to ₹75 per ticket, while multiplexes can levy up to ₹125.

Additionally, cinemas can now host an extra screening each day, allowing for five shows to run for up to 14 days post-release as opposed to the usual four. The Telangana government has also greenlit additional shows and boosted ticket prices for the film.

Set in the year 2898 AD, "Kalki 2898 AD" is a post-apocalyptic tale drawing inspiration from Hindu scriptures. Disha Patani also features in the film's ensemble. A freshly unveiled trailer for the movie, released on Friday night, kicks off with Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of Ashwathama engaging in a dialogue with Deepika Padukone's character, stating, "They say the whole universe resides within God. But God himself resides in your womb." The trailer introduces a host of characters, intensifying the anticipation surrounding the film.