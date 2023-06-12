'Highway Love' trailer: Ritvik Sahore, Gayatri Bhardwaj portray relatable story of love and its changing notions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : What happens when two strangers meet on a highway, how their equation changes with time and more interesting elements can be seen in the trailer of the romantic drama 'Highway Love' starring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj.

The trailer takes the audience through the life of Dhun Dhun and Inaya as they cross paths on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. It is interesting to watch how they meet and slowly show interest in each other by asking questions. It shows how Inaya encourages Dhun Dhun to be more open with her and speak about himself.

Talking about the story Ritvik said, "A good romcom is always bound to bring a smile on everyone's face. Gayatri and I have previously worked together in 'Ishq Express' and we are back to take the viewers on a romantic journey this time. 'Highway Love' depicts the concept of today's love which has changed."

"Priorities, vulnerability, emotions and how we express ourselves, everything has changed. With this series, we want to audience to relate with Inaya and Dhun Dhun and maybe recall their highway love."

Gayatri also added that story is relatable and the audience will connect to it. "The concept of 'Highway Love' is quite relatable; I mean many of us would have come across an individual who would have been a stranger but then grown into an extremely close companion," she said.

Adding further, she shared about the storyline, "Inaya and Dhun Dhun are also the same, meeting each other out of nowhere and starting a beautiful journey together. Being quite the opposite of each other, they both are missing pieces of the puzzle in each other's life. Inaya encourages Dhun Dhun to open up and be confident. As for Inaya, Dhun Dhun will help her see that she too is deserving of pure, unwavering love."

'Highway Love' will be streaming from June 16 on Amazon miniTV.

