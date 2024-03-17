Hilary Duff's husband joins her ex Joel Madden for coffee

Los Angeles, March 17 Actress-singer Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, and her ex-boyfriend Joel Madden went out on a coffee outing together in Los Angeles.

Both men opted for casual dressing for the outing as they strolled and chatted, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Madden, 45, wore a matching dark blue sweatshirt and pants, with a black baseball cap on his head. Koma, 36, paired a light blue shirt with grey sweats and wore sunglasses and an olive green cap.

As per ‘People’, the pictures marked the first time Koma -- who is currently expecting his third child with Duff, 36 -- was seen out publicly since revealing that he was undergoing a vasectomy.

The musician shared several slides about the procedure on his Instagram story.

"It's vasectomy day!!!!!!" he captioned a selfie taken in his car.

After the procedure, he shared a photo of himself in a hospital cap and gown.

"It's honestly not bad at all. Like better than going to the dentist for sure", he captioned the image.

Duff and Koma announced that they are expecting baby Number 3 together in December 2023.

