Himanshu Soni bonds well with child actor Amreen Malhotra in 'Aggar Tum Na Hote'

Mumbai, April 20 Television actor Himanshu Soni while playing the lead role in 'Aggar Tum Na Hote', is enjoying his bonding with child actor Amreen Malhotra. The actor has been sharing stories on his social media with her and having all the fun on the sets.

Himanshu portrays her father on-screen. He shares about his bond with 6-year-old Amreen and says: "Amreen is the youngest member on our set and since the day she has joined our team, we have bonded a lot. I believe even though she is the smallest in terms of age, she is still very hardworking and pulls off every scene very effortlessly."

The 34-year-old actor praises Amreen for her dedication and interest in learning something new everyday. He ensures her everyday needs are fulfilled and special attention is given to her studies.

"She tries to learn something new every day and it is fun shooting with her. We have all pampered her since day one and we ensure that her studies are never hampered because of the shoot. In fact, we even help her study during breaks, and I am kind of brushing up on my knowledge while she studies with me. I believe she is balancing her work and studies very well and I am really proud of her."

'Aggar Tum Na Hote' airs on Zee TV.

