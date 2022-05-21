Himesh Reshammiya praises 'Superstar Singer 2' contestant Soyab Ali for his performance on 'Main Jahaan Rahoon'

Mumbai, May 21 Bollywood singer Himesh Reshammiya has all the praise for 'Superstar Singer 2' contestant Soyab Ali's performance on the song 'Main Jahaan Rahoon'.

Himesh complimented Soyab saying: "You take the most unreachable lanes of music, and that is what makes you stand apart".

He also went on to share that he had composed this keeping in mind two different singers, he further added saying: "It's my personal belief that as a music composer, a singer of every genre is very good but their range can either build a singer or bring them down. When I was thinking about this song, especially the first few lines of the song, I was composing it keeping Jagjit Singh Ji in mind."

"And, as many changes were happening in the music industry at that time, I thought of experimenting with this song by adding another higher octave to it; because I felt the song demanded that. That's when I thought that two singers should sing the song but without the listener knowing that there are two singers singing this one song. And, it did happen that a lot of people didn't know until you read the credits of the song."

"This was the experiment I tried and then after which I continued doing these experiments in my songs and that actually blended well. So, looking at Soyab Ali flawlessly singing this song that was sung by two singers that too at such a young age is one of his greatest qualities; Truly commendable," Himesh added.

Expressing his happiness after receiving comments from the judges, Soyab said: "I am really fortunate to have got the chance to be on such a great platform once again. And, I consider myself truly blessed to be able to perform in front of such music legends. I am thankful to Pawandeep Bhaiya and my family for their unwavering support and I am going to put in all my efforts to nurture my singing skills and do better with every performance."

The show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor