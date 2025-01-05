Himesh Reshammiya-starrer retro action musical 'Badass Ravi Kumar' trailer out, film to hit theatres on Feb 7

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : The much-awaited trailer of Himesh Reshammiya starrer 'Badass Ravi Kumar' has finally arrived. This retro-action musical is a grand homage to the golden era of Bollywood which includes high-octane action, unforgettable characters and punchy dialogues. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 7.

A narrative steeped in the masala magic of the 80s, 'Badass Ravi Kumar' takes forward the legacy of Himesh Reshammiya's Ravi Kumar, a character introduced in the film 'The Xpose.'

The film is directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. Decorated with a multi-starrer cast, the movie stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Sachdeva, Prashant Narayan, Manish Wadhwa and others.

The trailer brims with high-octane action, mesmerising songs, intense drama, and stylish sequences which perfectly capture the magic of retro Bollywood. The dialogues, written by Bunty Rathore, are a highlight of the film. He also penned the lines for 'The Xpose'.

Rathore's ability to craft memorable dialogue shines once again in the trailer of 'Badass Ravi Kumar', amplifying the 80s nostalgia while delivering fresh and punchy lines.

The film was earlier slated to release on October 11, 2024, but was postponed for undisclosed reasons. Last year, the actor and singer Himesh shared the details of the film and said,

"Taking a leaf from the books of legends and my inspirations like Vijay Anand, Manmohan Desai and Subhash Ghai, Badass Ravikumar will be a complete package, shot on a grand scale with visuals, action and music that will be unprecedented. I want to give my fans a grand, musical, action-packed experience of a lifetime."

The music of 'Badass Ravi Kumar' is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

