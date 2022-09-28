Hina Khan dedicates her Lokmat Most Stylish Award 2022 to her entire team

Hina Khan, is the most popular and stylish diva in the industry, and it was no surprise that the telly queen won the Lokmat Most Stylish Award at the prestigious event held at J.W Marriott held at Mumbai. At the red carpet after winning the award, the former Bigg Boss winner said that she aims to be stylish and the diva dedicated her award to her entire team.

India's most prestigious fashion award Lokmat Most stylish Awards is back with its 6th edition.Over the years, celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, and entrepreneurs Falguni Nayar, Aman Gupta, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Thackeray have graced the prestigious event.