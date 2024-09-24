Hina Khan enjoys Goa gateway amid her health battle

Mumbai, Sep 24 Actress Hina Khan, who is all set to celebrate her 37th birthday on October 2, took to her social media handle and shared pictures from Goa. The actress is currently facing the challenges of undergoing chemotherapy for Stage Three breast cancer.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hina posted two snapshots simultaneously and gave a glimpse of her stay at a renowned place in Goa.

Hina posted a beautiful picture of her hotel room which was fully luminated and the wall paints were looking classy. The ambiance of her hotel room showcases peace.

In the same picture, it seems like Hina is relaxing on a long sofa putting her feet on the black glass table. It can also be seen that a television in her room has been enabled on the left side of the room. This silent place is somehow cherishing her amid her ongoing health problem.

In the next picture, the ‘Hacked’ fame actress posted a selfie where she is seen wearing a neon-color net sweatshirt with which she carries a multicolor hairband and compliments it with a golden earring. She opted for subtle makeup with a nude shade of lipstick.

In the same picture, the most catchy thing was her silver locket that complimented her adorable smile.

Hina is best known for her pathbreaking role as Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Hina has participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

She has also been a part of the movies like 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and the short film 'Smartphone'. The diva has starred in music videos like 'Bhasoodi', 'Raanjhana', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', 'Patthar Wargi', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Mohabbat Hai', 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', and the recent track by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt, 'Halki Halki Si'.

Hina had also recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal. She next has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.

