Hina Khan Opens Up About Cancer Battle and the Love and Support from Partner Rocky Jaiswal

Tv actress Hina Khan who is currently going through stage 3 of treatment for her breast cancer. Actress often share about her health update and how her treatment is going. During this tough period along with mother one person who is standing strong is her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. During one of her interviews Hina opened up her bond with her partner and how he is his powerhouse.

During News18 interview, Hina expressed her feelings for hwe partner and family she said, “I get the strength from the people – my partner Rocky, my mother, my brother, my cousins and Rocky's family – around me. I've so much love around me. Touch wood! Alhamdulillah, nazar na lage."

"That love keeps me going. It has really, really helped me reach where I'm today. I also can't even begin to tell you how much my admirers' wishes have meant to me, especially, in this journey."

Last year in November, actress Hina Khan enjoyed a serene vacation in the Maldives with Rocky Jaiswal. She shared glimpses of her beach getaway on social media, delighting fans with a series of picturesque photos.

One memorable image captured the couple standing on the beach, their backs to the camera, with Hina resting her head on Rocky's shoulder while wearing a stylish hat. The intimate moment left fans saying, “Awww.” Hina captioned the photo: “Through thick and thin. We will get through this. Yes, we will. Inshallah.”

Talking about upcoming projects, Hina Khan is preparing for the release of her upcoming series Griha Laxmi, which marks her first project since her cancer diagnosis.